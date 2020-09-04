Merlin Howard "Howie" Wilson of Lake Stevens, Washington passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 73 years old. Howie was born July 14, 1947 in Beaverlodge, Alberta, Canada, the youngest of three sons, to Eric Raymond and Alberdiena Margaret (Ganzeveld) Wilson.

Howie enjoyed a wonderful life on his parent's grain farm near Wembley, Alberta. He attended La Glace primary school, crossing the creek below their home in all kinds of weather as a young boy to reach the school bus, and was happy to drop out of 9th grade when his Dad needed the extra help as his heart began to fail. He took over the family homestead very soon after his Dad's passing in 1969. He co-farmed for many years with his beloved brother, who lived just a mile away. Howie enjoyed welding in his Dad's shop from the tender age of 4 or 5 on his tricycle and throughout his life. The farm was always his primary work, but he enjoyed life to the fullest, knowing well how to have fun, yet, was an extremely hard worker who took outside jobs as a lumberjack and semi-truck driver doing long hauls. He loved to hunt, fish, go boating, camping, snow machine, or snow mobile, as it is called in the US, and take road trips in his new Chevy pick-up truck. One such trip had him drive the Alaska highway and he attended a Wasilla Christian convention there in the beautiful Matanuska valley of Alaska. He met his future wife there and they started a whirlwind courtship that ended in a proposal after three days and a wedding just five months later, after the grain was harvested for the year. Howie was married to Ruth Lynn Russell of Palmer, Alaska on November 14, 1970. They remained in love for nearly 50 years until separated by his death.

Life was equally full of adventure for Howie and Ruth and love for their fellow Christian church family that they were very involved with their entire lives. Howie was a family man, who loved his wife and three children dearly and would bend over backwards to help anyone. He had a true servant's heart. He exemplified the love and compassion that we see in our Savior.

He was very talented in many areas, a jack of all trades. He did all his own mechanic work on farm equipment to motorcycles. He built three homes from start to finish including all the plumbing and wiring and a custom designed underground hot water furnace. He did many remodels of his own homes and others for friends and family. He also built two large shops with many conveniences to help in his varied projects he was always working on. He went to Alaska a few years to earn some extra money in the winter on lean farming years, running his own sawmill. At age 33, he worked way too hard building a quonset shed and had to lay low during harvest time on the farm. His friends, family and neighbors gladly came in and did the harvest for him.

Howie and Ruth were ready for a new adventure in 1984 and moved their young family up to Palmer, Alaska. It was a dream Howie had always had and worked well for Ruth, since most of her family lived there. They hosted many a wonderful family gathering, both very large and small. They were known for their hospitality to all especially the ministers of their faith. Howie was the elder for many years of the little home church gatherings they loved. He held many jobs in Palmer: He had his own handyman business, was a bus driver and mechanic and then became a state worker for the department of highways. He drove all the different rigs as well as mechanicing on them. He built a cabin out behind Eureka in the mountains and took many trips back there both by "dune buggy" and snow machine. Howie and Ruth fostered 36 little children who needed both long term and emergency home shelter. Howie found time to fly his powered parachute, which satisfied his desire to fly over the beautiful mountains that were his home. The family took several wonderful trips to foreign countries during those years to visit friends and ministers and were much enriched by these. Howie was a very devoted grandpa and loved to play with his grandkids as well as make them playhouses, swings and wooden toys. He involved them in his many projects, just as he had his children and loved to take them sledding in the winter and hiking and camping in the summer. Howie and Ruth took almost yearly trips down to Canada on the Alaska highway in various campers and motor homes, visiting many friends and family along the way.

In 2001, it was time for another new adventure. They moved to Juneau, Alaska, were they purchased the Christian convention grounds there. Howie was again in his element, helping everywhere he could. He helped to build a cabin for the ministers. He continued to work for the state department of highways as a well-respected employee until his retirement. Howie and Ruth hosted the annual conventions of around 250 friends and ministers until 2014.

Howie started to realize there was something wrong with his memory and wisely chose to move closer to his daughter in Washington state. They lived in Lake Stevens in their own home four years until it became too dangerous for them to live alone anymore. Howie and Ruth moved together into Brookdale Silver Lake, an Alzheimer's facility in Everett in 2018. He deteriorated further and was hospitalized for many months before finally being moved into a wonderful adult family home in Marysville for the last month and a half where he suffered from aspiration pneumonia the last two weeks of his wonderful, well-lived life. He was greatly loved everywhere he went and will be greatly missed for his humor, beauty of spirit and huge heart to help everyone he knew.

Along with his parents, Howie was preceded in death by his older brothers Allan Raymond "Ray" Wilson and Stanley Merlin Wilson. Howie is survived by his wife, Ruth, and their three married children: Lila (Glen) Hamilton, Everett, WA; Scott (Susan) Wilson, of Australia; and Sara (Greg) Hazard, Lake Stevens, WA. Howie is also survived by eight grandchildren: Dakota Hazard, Arkansas; Rachel Hamilton, WA; Cheyenne Hazard, WA; Alex Hamilton, WA; Kylee Hazard, WA; Brenda Hazard, WA; Jake Wilson, Australia; and Toby Wilson, Australia and one great grandson, Oliver Hazard, Arkansas, along with nephews and nieces, loving extended family, and a large host of close friends.

The memorial service for Mr. Wilson will be at 11:30AM on Tuesday, Sept 8th at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 7509 Riverview Rd, Snohomish, WA. Mr. James Lindsey and Mr. John Mastin will officiate. The service will be held outdoors in the cemetery due to Covid restrictions. Seating is limited and there are no restrooms.

Though not necessary or requested, if you do desire to send flowers, please request delivery by 10:30AM on the day of the funeral to the Wilson service in care of the Woodlawn Cemetery office at the above address.

