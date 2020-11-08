Merlin Leroy Weil of Arlington, WA, passed away October 10, 2020, in Marysville, WA, at the age of 85.

Merlin "Red" Weil was born in Haynes, ND, to Arthur and Ida (Reichel) Weil. At age 9, the family moved to Morristown, SD, then at age 15 to Lemmon, SD, where he attended Lemmon High School. After high school, Merlin began working for the Milwaukee Railroad as a telegraph operator. While working for the railroad, he met his future wife of nearly 65 years, Ruth Weil. They were married in Lemmon on January 15, 1955.

In 1958 Merlin and Ruth moved to Washington state where they lived in Burien, and then eventually settled in Sumner, WA, where they resided for 38 years, raising their three children; Alan, Rhonda and Kendra. Merlin continued working for the Milwaukee Railroad, then Fiberboard in Sumner, and eventually The Boeing Company, where Merlin retired from in 1994.

Upon retirement Merlin and Ruth spent many winters as snowbirds in Yuma, AZ. In June of 2000, Merlin and Ruth moved to Arlington, WA, where they were able to be closer to their three (triplet) grandchildren.

Merlin lived a philosophy of family first, spending as much time outside of work with Ruth and their children, planning family activities such as camping, hiking and skiing. Merlin and Ruth also frequently traveled back to the Dakotas to visit family.

Merlin is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Weil, his father, Arthur Weil and mother, Ida Harrington, and stepfather Glen Harrington, his sister Aldene Schur, of Redfield, SD, and brothers Alvin Weil and Harold Weil, of Pacific, WA, and Lloyd Weil, of Martinsdale, MT.

Merlin is survived by his children; Alan Weil, of Arlington, WA; Rhonda Cole, of Marysville, WA; and Kendra Weil of Woodinville, WA; and his grandchildren; Amanda Cole, Christopher Cole, and Jonathan Cole of Marysville, WA. He is also survived by his sister Lavina Langdeau of Rapid City, SD; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A private service was held November 7th in Arlington, WA.

