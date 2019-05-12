Mervin "Bud" Wold May 4, 1923 - April 14, 2019 Mervin "Bud" Wold was born on May 4, 1923, to Hans and Sophie Wold. He passed away on April 14, 2019, at the age of 95. Bud grew up in Crosby, ND. He moved to Everett, WA in 1941 with his family, and worked in the Everett shipyards. He married Eleanor Johnson in June 1943, and then served overseas in WWII. After the war, Bud and Eleanor settled in Lake Stevens, WA and raised a family. Bud worked in the auto parts business as an owner of the Napa Auto Parts store in Snohomish, WA. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, working on his home and garden, and photography. Bud was kind, gentle, and a family man, and will be greatly missed. Bud is survived by his daughter, Claudia Stine; sister, Marlys Stensrude; grandchildren, Jennifer (Deric) Dobesh and Jacob (Emily) Stine; and great-grandchildren, Sam and Erin Dobesh, and Blythe and John Stine; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Eleanor Wold; son, Steven Wold; sisters, Hannah Chapagne, Agnes Haavig, and Marian Walton; and brother, Harley Wold; and his parents, Hans and Sophie. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 12, 2019