Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, girlfriend and friend. Micaela Anna Parker, born November 27, 1985 and raised in Tulalip, WA, passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2019. Micaela was a shining light with a grand sense of adventure. She was passionate about spending time with her family and friends, and snuggling her adored pets. She was an outdoor adventurer who enjoyed hiking, rafting, skiing, swimming and paddle boarding. She had a deep appreciation for nature, making everyone around her aware of the beauty surrounding us all. Micaela loved her career as a nurse and her coworkers at Providence became her second family. She was a natural caregiver who embarked on mission trips to serve people in other parts of the world. Micaela will be remembered for her bright smile, joyful spirit and genuine love for others; we are all better people for having known her. Micaela is deeply loved by her dad and mom, Steve and Vicki Parker; sisters, Dana (Nathan) Stayrook Hobbs, Stephanie (Michael) VanderHelm, nieces; boyfriend, Ryan Beatty; aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rosehill Community Center, Mukilteo, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Micaela's name to the Nursing Education Fund at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



