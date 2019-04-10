Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael A. Brown III. View Sign

Michael Anthony Brown III Our beloved Angel Warrior, Sunrise December 5, 2006 passed away April 7, 2019 with his loving parents by his side, Bridget and Nate Brown. He was a Tulalip Tribal Member, raised on the reservation, attended Totem Middle School, very proud to be in 6th grade. His big heart for his family and friends shined through his beautiful eyes, always followed that shine with a big smile. His great sense of humor and humble love with endless happiness, never let anyone go without "I love you" a hug, a kiss or even a knuckle bump. A special place in his heart "treasure chest" he kept his siblings, Mikhaio and Miniyah. He loved travelling, mountains, camping, holidays and birthdays with family, which always included random dancing at any moment. Bringing joy to everyone, something he set as a goal, he set goals and finished all with positivity. Gaming #1, Fortnite and GTA shout out: ninjamonkey6572, riding his quad and scooter, onto family swim, "Waterbaby". He is survived by his parents, Bridget and Nate Brown; siblings, Mikhaio and Miniyah; grandparents, William "Tommy" Sands, Brenda Moses and Donna Anderson; great-grand-parents, Clarice Moses and Elaine Akins; great-great grandmother, "Big Mama" Ernastine Armstrong; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman with an Interfaith Service to follow at 6:00 pm at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 am at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.





