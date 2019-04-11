Michael Anthony Brown III Our beloved Angel Warrior, Sunrise December 5, 2006 passed away April 7, 2019 with his loving parents by his side, Bridget and Nate Brown. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman with an Interfaith Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 11, 2019