Mike was born to Reino and Maxine Alinen in Everett and called it home his whole life. Mike enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing Blue Lake in the Okanogan with his buddies.

He leaves his wife, Debbie and his loving Mother Maxine, plus his brothers Victor and Scott. As well as his Nephews, their loving wives and their awesome children.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

RIP Mikey!!

September 5, 1958 - November 11, 2020