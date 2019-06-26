Michael Allan Brenner, 67, passed away on June 8, 2019 after a tragic ATV accident. Mike was born in Everett, WA to Berle (Burgett) Brenner and Robert Brenner. He is survived by his fiancée, Janeen Bonney, daughters, Chantel O'Sullivan, Briana Brenner (Gary, grandkids, Kaylee, Kegan, Hayden), Carly Moran (Brady, grandkids, Kennedy, Thomas); and son, Tristan Brenner (Shannen, grandsons, Trace, Nash). He had many friends, two of which he had very special bonds with, Stan (WA) and Brett (MT). Mikey was a kind soul who was always joking and making everyone laugh. His favorite hobbies were hunting with his son and friends, working in his yard and gardening, cooking tasty meals, and ATV'ing with his fiancée. He had the go-to house to have great conversation and drinks around his beautifully built fire pit. He loved helping his children with projects around their houses and bringing his grandkids treats from Costco. He is greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. this Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home in Peshastin. For details call 425.220.8111
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 26, 2019