Michael Allen
1959 - 2020
Michael (Mike) Anthony Allen, 60, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. He was born in Seattle, WA on November 28, 1959, the son of George and Ann Allen of Mountlake Terrace. Mike was an avid automobile enthusiast and had a remarkable knowledge of all things automobile-related and could repair almost anything. He was also a gifted woodworker and made many beautiful pieces of furniture for family and friends. He was a man of faith and a fighter who overcame much adversity in his life. The second oldest of four siblings, Mike is survived by his parents, George and Ann Allen; three brothers and their spouses, Earl, Mark (Jennifer), and Matthew (Libby); daughter Kelsey Taylor (Dodson-Allen); stepdaughter Kristina Flower (Dodson); and nieces and nephews, Katie, Anthony, and Jason. Mike will always be remembered and missed by his family and friends. A gathering to celebrate Mike's life will be scheduled at a later date.

November 28, 1959 - August 5, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
