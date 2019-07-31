January 5, 1949 - July 15, 2019 Michael Andrew Harvilla, devoted father of two, with three beloved grandchildren, sadly passed away at Providence Hospital on Monday, July 15, 2019. His family was by his side. He is survived by his two grown children and three grandchildren, in whose presence he was never without a broad smile on his face. He was laid to rest, with military honors, on July 25, 2019 at Floral Hills Cemetery, next to his devoted wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Anne Harvilla. The memorial service will be held at Milltown Sailing Association clubhouse at Everett Marina on August 3, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. All who counted him as a dear friend or confidant, or whose lives were otherwise enriched by knowing him well, are invited to attend.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 31, 2019