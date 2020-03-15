Michael Berton Abelsen Mike, 76, aka Papa Cheese, passed away March 8, 2020 after a short illness. Father to Erik Abelsen, Dean Abelsen, Joyell Freese, Kristine Kolbeck (Stephen) and Kathleen Walker (David); seven grand children: Andrew, Mason, Brianna, Ashley, Forrest, Kayla, Elijah and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Carol Grace Abelsen (Glover); parents, Arthur and Inga Abelsen; his siblings, Art Abelsen, Lorraine Volpone, Shirley Bjornsson, and niece, Louise Ann Haram. Mike graduated from Ballard high school in 1961 Go Beavers! He was in the Naval Reserves and spent much of his career as a Computer Program Manager at Blue Cross, along with Premera, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin, to name a few. Mike was a proud member of Sons of Norway. He was a comic, a storyteller, had a quick wit, and had a knack for making friends a part of his family. Our beloved Dad, Grandfather, Uncle, will be greatly missed. Memorial Service TBD in May. Friends and family may sign the guest book at: www.asacredmoment.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2020