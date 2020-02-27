Michael Barnes-Gelo (1989 - 2020)
Obituary
Michael David Frederick Barnes-Gelo April 28, 1989 - Feb. 21, 2020 Michael was born in Richmond, B.C. and passed away in Everett, WA. He leaves behind his wife, Ashley Rae Barnes-Gelo, daughter, Lilly, son, Johnathon, and unborn daughter, Anastasia; also his parents, Lynn and Julie Gelo (Bothell, WA); brothers, Dan (Lynn) (Minnesota), Theadore Sam (Tulalip, WA), Ricky Williams (Auburn, WA), Nickolas (Everett), Brandan and Cody (Bothell); sisters, Jessica Nash (Indiana), Faith Prestidge (Peter) (Minnesota), Feather Rahier, Tessa (Everett), Briana Aylward (Scott), Cayenne, Opal, and Brenna (Bothell), Lori Pettinger (California); many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Celebration of Life will be held in the future. May you Soar with the Eagles, Mike!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 27, 2020
