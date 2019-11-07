Oct. 24, 1968 - Nov. 1, 2019 Michael David Evans, 51, of Camano Island, WA died Friday, November 1, 2019 at his residence on Camano Island. He was born October 24, 1968 in Southern California to Gerald and Carol Evans. Michael graduated from Claremont High School in Claremont, CA. He had worked as an Auto Mechanic for the majority of his life. Michael is survived by his wife, Charlee Bauer; sister, Bambi Adling. He was preceded in death by his son, David Michael Evans; his sister, Debra Morales; and parents, Gerald and Carol Evans. There will be a viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday November 8, 2019 at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, WA. Graveside services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Anderson Cemetery, Stanwood, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 7, 2019