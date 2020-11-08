1/
Michael Duane Eckley
1947 - 2020
Michael Duane Eckley passed away in his sleep on October 12, 2020. Born on May 28, 1947, Michael grew up in Everett, WA. He went onto serve in the US Navy on the USS Cleveland, serving two deployments in Vietnam. A longtime, dedicated employee, he worked at Cascade Building Materials for over 20 years. Michael is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of 53 years, his two children Jeff and Stefanie, and 7 grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving family man that will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service at 620 112th St SE Trailer #354 on November 15th from Noon until 5 PM for anyone that would like to come pay their respects.

May 28, 1947 - October 12, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
