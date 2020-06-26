Sadly, June 23, we lost an Original. Michael Edward Pace was born in Everett, Washington to Hugh James Pace and Margaret Dunnigan Pace on December 3, 1950.



He leaves behind sister Sally Kavanaugh (Patrick), Hugh Pace (Linda), Susan Pace-Koch (Bill) nieces, Brooke and Allison, nephews, Tyler and Christopher, great nieces and nephews and so many treasured family members and cherished friends.



Michael, generous with time and talent



Michael, supportive and encouraging



Michael, keeper and connector of family happenings



Michael, family reunion go-to coordinator



Michael, advisor, consoler, listener



Michael, swimmer, bicyclist, hiker, explorer



Michael, school and theatre supporter



Michael, writer, director, producer of family skits



Michael, international Ultimate player



Michael, gardener, linguist, reader, sports fan



Micheal, godfather of the neighborhood



Michael, true friend, with an easy laugh



Michael, world's slowest eater...



Succumbed to the water in a Green Lake swimming accident. Please remember Michael in your hearts and smile with fond memories. No formal services will be held. December 3, 1950 - June 23, 2020



