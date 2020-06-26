Sadly, June 23, we lost an Original. Michael Edward Pace was born in Everett, Washington to Hugh James Pace and Margaret Dunnigan Pace on December 3, 1950.
He leaves behind sister Sally Kavanaugh (Patrick), Hugh Pace (Linda), Susan Pace-Koch (Bill) nieces, Brooke and Allison, nephews, Tyler and Christopher, great nieces and nephews and so many treasured family members and cherished friends.
Michael, generous with time and talent
Michael, supportive and encouraging
Michael, keeper and connector of family happenings
Michael, family reunion go-to coordinator
Michael, advisor, consoler, listener
Michael, swimmer, bicyclist, hiker, explorer
Michael, school and theatre supporter
Michael, writer, director, producer of family skits
Michael, international Ultimate player
Michael, gardener, linguist, reader, sports fan
Micheal, godfather of the neighborhood
Michael, true friend, with an easy laugh
Michael, world's slowest eater...
Succumbed to the water in a Green Lake swimming accident. Please remember Michael in your hearts and smile with fond memories. No formal services will be held. December 3, 1950 - June 23, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.