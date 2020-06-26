Michael Edward Pace
1950 - 2020
Sadly, June 23, we lost an Original. Michael Edward Pace was born in Everett, Washington to Hugh James Pace and Margaret Dunnigan Pace on December 3, 1950.

He leaves behind sister Sally Kavanaugh (Patrick), Hugh Pace (Linda), Susan Pace-Koch (Bill) nieces, Brooke and Allison, nephews, Tyler and Christopher, great nieces and nephews and so many treasured family members and cherished friends.

Michael, generous with time and talent

Michael, supportive and encouraging

Michael, keeper and connector of family happenings

Michael, family reunion go-to coordinator

Michael, advisor, consoler, listener

Michael, swimmer, bicyclist, hiker, explorer

Michael, school and theatre supporter

Michael, writer, director, producer of family skits

Michael, international Ultimate player

Michael, gardener, linguist, reader, sports fan

Micheal, godfather of the neighborhood

Michael, true friend, with an easy laugh

Michael, world's slowest eater...

Succumbed to the water in a Green Lake swimming accident. Please remember Michael in your hearts and smile with fond memories. No formal services will be held. December 3, 1950 - June 23, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

