Michael Farris
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" John Farris, age 43, passed away suddenly in Springfield, Missouri, on May 10, 2020. He resided in Gold Bar, Washington, and Branson, Missouri. He was born in Richmond, Missouri, on April 26, 1977, the son of Mike and Terry (Fisk) Farris. His mother has preceded him in death. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. A traveler at heart, Mike shared many memories of adventures. He was a football fan and his work focused on real estate sales. Mike was a beautiful soul who left too soon. He was raised and survived by his maternal aunt, Joyce Roberts, and her husband John, of Gold Bar, Washington. They consider Michael to be their son. Mike was also survived by an uncle and several cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later time. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremations oftheozarks.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremations of the Ozarks
130 Industrial Park
Hollister, MO 65672
417-544-0218
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved