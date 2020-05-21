Michael "Mike" John Farris, age 43, passed away suddenly in Springfield, Missouri, on May 10, 2020. He resided in Gold Bar, Washington, and Branson, Missouri. He was born in Richmond, Missouri, on April 26, 1977, the son of Mike and Terry (Fisk) Farris. His mother has preceded him in death. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. A traveler at heart, Mike shared many memories of adventures. He was a football fan and his work focused on real estate sales. Mike was a beautiful soul who left too soon. He was raised and survived by his maternal aunt, Joyce Roberts, and her husband John, of Gold Bar, Washington. They consider Michael to be their son. Mike was also survived by an uncle and several cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later time. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremations oftheozarks.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 21, 2020.