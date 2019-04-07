Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Francis Whitcomb. View Sign

Nov. 12, 1949 - March 20, 2019 Michael Francis Whitcomb, 69, of Mill Creek, WA passed away after a short battle with lung cancer on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Seattle, WA on November 12, 1949 to Edson Gerry Whitcomb Jr. and Marie Estelle (Silver) Whitcomb. Mike was a 1968 graduate of Inglemoor High School and proud alumni, participating in reunion committees and social gatherings up to his passing. Following graduation, he attended Shoreline Community College and had a successful career as a salesman with Gillette, Liquid Paper, and other notable companies. Mike was an avid woodworker and fisherman and spent much time with his family pursuing both hobbies. He was well known for being a "MacGyver" and problem solver. Mike's sense of humor, kind soul, quick wit, and infectious smile will be greatly missed and he leaves an inconsolable hole in the hearts of his family and friends. Mike is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Janis (Wilds) Whitcomb; he also leaves behind a son, Robert Whitcomb (Katie); and a daughter, Kelsey Tibbs (Brad); two grandchildren, Kylee and Blaine; a brother, Richard Whitcomb; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister, Elizabeth Jane (Whitcomb) Hensley, of Wooster, AR. At his wish, there will be no public memorial service.



