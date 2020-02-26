Michael G. Bauer, 77, formerly of Snohomish, WA, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home in Yakima, WA, with loved ones by his side. Mike and Wife Carol raised their family in Snohomish, and after retirement, they moved to Yakima where they spent many happy years. Mike is survived by his wife, Carol of 56 years; sons: Scott and wife, Kari, Brent and wife, Renee and two grandchildren, Brandon and Abby; brother and sister-in-law, Murray and Pati; nephews, Sean, Michael, Brett and niece, Brooke, brother-in-law, Harold Amundson and wife, Esther with whom Mike and Carol traveled extensively. Mike exemplified a lifetime of service to his community. He owned and operated Bauer Funeral Chapel and was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church having served as an Elder, Volunteer Firefighter, Member of Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Lion's Club, Civil Service Commission and Washington State Funeral Directors Association. Graveside services will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Snohomish at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 followed by a church service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Everett, WA, at 1:00 pm with a reception immediately following. Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements in care of Bauer Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 26, 2020