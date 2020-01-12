Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael George Somers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jan. 16, 1948 – Jan. 4, 2020 A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Mike Somers, passed away at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, WA on January 4, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Born in Seattle to Joe and Thelma Somers, the family moved to Longview, WA in 1952. Mike graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1966 and married his high school sweetheart, Sandy Myklebust, in 1970. In 1974 Mike graduated from UW with a degree in pharmacy. He worked at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy and Washington Pharmaceutical before buying Mill Creek Pharmacy in 1988. After working as a pharmacist for over 40 years, Mike retired in 2014. Mike will be remembered for his passion for golf and his talent and willingness to work on projects for himself and others. Most important, he will always be remembered for his love of friends and family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Pat. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Somers; his sons, Brian (Kelly) and Jeff (Keri); grandchildren, Kaden, Abigail, Aubrey, and Sophie; and his brother, Kelly. A celebration of life will be held at Advent Lutheran Church in Mill Creek on February 15, 2020 at 2pm.





Jan. 16, 1948 – Jan. 4, 2020 A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Mike Somers, passed away at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, WA on January 4, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Born in Seattle to Joe and Thelma Somers, the family moved to Longview, WA in 1952. Mike graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1966 and married his high school sweetheart, Sandy Myklebust, in 1970. In 1974 Mike graduated from UW with a degree in pharmacy. He worked at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy and Washington Pharmaceutical before buying Mill Creek Pharmacy in 1988. After working as a pharmacist for over 40 years, Mike retired in 2014. Mike will be remembered for his passion for golf and his talent and willingness to work on projects for himself and others. Most important, he will always be remembered for his love of friends and family. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Pat. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Somers; his sons, Brian (Kelly) and Jeff (Keri); grandchildren, Kaden, Abigail, Aubrey, and Sophie; and his brother, Kelly. A celebration of life will be held at Advent Lutheran Church in Mill Creek on February 15, 2020 at 2pm. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close