1/1
Michael Harwell
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael (Mike) David Harwell was born June 1, 1943 in Childress TX. He succumbed to throat cancer in Arlington WA on November 13, 2020 at the age of 77. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Gladys, and brothers, Robert and Gary. Mike is survived by his three sons, David (wife Kristin), Jim and Adam (wife Manami), his eldest brother Bill, former wife Ellen and several nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the staff at Olympic Place Senior Living (Vickie, Erin, Carly, Vicki) and of Continuum Care Hospice (Svetlana) for your caring kindness.

There is no service planned at this time.

Full obituary @ funeralsandcremationswa.com/obituary/michael-harwell/

June 1, 1943 - November 13, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved