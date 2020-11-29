Michael (Mike) David Harwell was born June 1, 1943 in Childress TX. He succumbed to throat cancer in Arlington WA on November 13, 2020 at the age of 77. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Gladys, and brothers, Robert and Gary. Mike is survived by his three sons, David (wife Kristin), Jim and Adam (wife Manami), his eldest brother Bill, former wife Ellen and several nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the staff at Olympic Place Senior Living (Vickie, Erin, Carly, Vicki) and of Continuum Care Hospice (Svetlana) for your caring kindness.

There is no service planned at this time.

Full obituary @ funeralsandcremationswa.com/obituary/michael-harwell/

