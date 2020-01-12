Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Hazzard. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Joseph Hazzard Feb. 13, 1988 - Dec. 26, 2019 Michael Joseph Hazzard, 31, of Marysville, WA, sadly passed away on December 26, 2019. Our amazing son and brother will be greatly missed. Michael was born in Rapid City, SD, on February 13, 1988. He attended Jackson High School in Mill Creek, WA. Michael worked for The Boeing Company for 12 years as a structure mechanic; and proudly started attending Everett Community College. Michael loved cars, especially his Subaru WRX and Mazda RX7; and his Yamaha R1. He had an amazing talent working on all cars and motorcycles. Michael was tremendously skilled with computers and an avid gamer. Spending time at the top of Stevens Pass and snowboarding, brought him serenity and pure happiness in his life. Family and friends describe Michael as having an infectious personality, a smile that lit up the room, and the best friend you could have. He was known for putting other's first and would give the clothes off his back for someone in need. He was articulate and carried himself with the utmost genuine care for those around him. His passing is a large loss for those who were lucky enough to know him. His laugh, humor, smile, and sheer compassion for others will be greatly missed. He is survived by his mother, Jackie Soulek-Sallia; dad, Bill Sallia; father, Thomas Hazzard; stepmother, Margie Hazzard; sister, Martine Hazzard; grandmother, Dorothy Soulek; grandfather, George Hazzard; aunts: Monica (Doug) Greiner, Debbie (Kevin) Krick; uncles: Donald (Jess) Soulek, David Soulek, Mark Soulek, Phil (Annette) Hazzard, Ron (Donna) Hazzard, Tim (Christina) Hazzard; cousins: Casey Krick, Samantha Krick, Jessica Mickler, Tuane Greiner, Lisa Walsh, Lori Williamson. Michael had many aunts, uncles, and cousins of which there are too many to name here. Michael is preceded in death by his grandfather, Wayne Soulek; grandmother, Helen Hazzard; uncle, Alan Soulek; step-grandfather, Charles (Ed) Sallia. Public visitations will be held on January 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and on January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., with the Memorial Service immediately following from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home.





