1948 – Aug. 15, 2019 Mike grew up making trouble with his childhood friends along the back roads of Winner, South Dakota. Second youngest of eight children, he married his first wife Donna when he was seventeen years old and they had three children together. He loved Janet, Pat, and Brett and cherished the time Janet lived with him during her teenage years, the time Pat spent in Washington State serving in the military as a young adult, and the thoughtful phone calls and personal visits with Brett. In 1976 in Washington State he married Linda, the love of his life. Two years later, they had their only son, Joe. Mike supported his family as a pulp cook at Scott Paper Company, a job he started at age nineteen. He was a hard worker and proud to have worked forty years for one company until his retirement thirteen years ago. The day he retired was the best day of his life and he spent his non-working years exactly how he had dreamed. His home was his castle and he could often be found doing a crossword puzzle on his bed, watching an old western movie, petting his cat, or chatting with Linda. His property was his paradise and seeing his grandchildren grow up with Joe and Jill next door was one of his greatest joys. He would do anything for his friends and family. He'll be remembered by his family drinking a glass of wine, reminiscing on the phone with his childhood buddies, and laughing like crazy down an old back road.



