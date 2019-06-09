Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Michael John Baker June 1964 – July 2018 In Michael's first family, the sibling tracking system was all about fives: three brothers and two sisters, 5 burgers and 5 fries - five of everything. We didn't really need to count heads when we were out and about, back in the day. We just knew everything was okay when there were five of us. Michael was the fifth and the youngest. As Mick got older, he learned to appreciate great music and the quiet challenge of solving complex problems. Creative, witty, soft-spoken, intelligent, observant, and amusing, Michael was careful and considerate in his communications and refreshingly respectful in his actions. And the first-born, our sister Sally (1956 - 2013) was our entire reference section. We often called Michael and Sally our family "bookends." So when our exceptionally strong bookends passed away, so painfully and before their time, the others fell over really hard, like a sudden loud noise in a cozy little library. The three in the middle - Julie, Walter and Richard - who were held together for over 50 years by the youngest and the oldest, just toppled over. Because there is something uniquely and profoundly painful about losing the young ones among us. We keep instinctively looking back. Perhaps we always will. Michael was so inspiring, gentle, generous and kind. If you needed to know how to complete a difficult project without complaint, attention or applause, you wanted Michael on your team. If you needed an impressive example of inner-strength, endurance, determination and perseverance, that was Michael Baker too, and so much more. Our brother, who was so reliable and supportive, was always there. He was such a wonderful brother, loving son, proud uncle, exceptionally devoted dad, patient husband, great friend, and genuinely nice guy. Those who loved and admired Michael miss him every day, especially on June 12th on what would have been his 55th birthday. We are grateful for the years we all shared and we pray he is at peace in eternal light.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 9, 2019

