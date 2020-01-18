Michael James Beaudette Michael Beaudette of Stanwood, Washington passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 64. Michael came into this world in Spokane, Washington on May 10, 1955. He is survived by his son, Jeremy Beaudette and two daughters, Jaylene Goins and Kayla Beaudette. His grandchildren include five boys and three girls along with a great grandson. He was raised in Bothell, Washington and had many responsibilities being the eldest male of six siblings. Upon reaching adulthood, he served our country through the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He held many occupations after, but nothing was more important to him than his family. His passions included fishing, boating and most outdoor activities. He was known as "Sterile Stanley" because he kept his belongings very organized and clean. Friends were a huge part of his life throughout all his years and kept his spirits high during the tough times. A celebration in his honor will be held at Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Hall on Saturday, February 2, 2020 starting at noon. The address is 20722 67th Ave NE, Arlington, WA. Arrangements provided by Gilbertson Funeral Home vvww.gilbertsonfh.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 18, 2020