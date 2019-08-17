Michael (Mike) James Brix Dec. 13 1958 - Aug. 12, 2019 Mike, age 60, passed away at midnight on August 12, 2019 after a short but brave fight with cancer. He went peacefully in his sleep. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo, mother, Irma; oldest brother, Tony, older brother, Patrick and daughter, Jackie. Mike was a Rock n Roller at heart. He loved loud cars and even louder music. He also had a great sense of humor. Often finding humor where there was none, and making you smile even if you didn't want to. He spent 25 years working for the Snohomish County PUD as a maintenance custodian, working both days and nights. So needless to say he knew many people. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vicki and son Tony. Services will be held on August 19, 2019 at 11am at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home located at 804 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270. In lieu of flowers please contribute to one of the following charities: Oceana - Save the Oceans Nature Conservancy Ocean Conservancy World Wildlife fund.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 17, 2019