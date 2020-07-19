Mike passed away on July 8, 2020 due to a severe case of pneumonia and other complications.

He was born and raise in Monroe Washington. Graduated from Monroe High School in 1964 where he excelled in many sports. He was very involved in keeping in contact with his classmates over the years.

He spent a lot of time playing golf with great friends and with the WPA Group. Many great memories where made.

Mike was on the board of the East County Senior Center, Roosevelt Water District in Monroe and served as the President for many years. He had to be President since he was not a good worker bee and always had to be in charge as everyone can attest to.

As many of you know he would drag his feet going to a function then turn into Mr. social butterfly being one of the last to leave.

Last year he enjoyed being in California and Arizona for the winter. Good times with good friends.

He leaves behind his wife Colleen of 51 years, brother Steve Carlson and his daughter Charlotte who he cherished beyond words. Also, his son in law Fred Zissel, grandsons Drew Zissel, Tyler Zissel and his wife Kelsey. He loved being involved in all their lives, sports and playing golf with them over the years.

He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, brother in laws and friends. Everyone was so important to him. Family and friends meant everything to him. He was known to many as Papa and lived up to the title.

Hewas preceded by his parents Nels and Becky Carlson and sister Judy Carlson Smith.

God Speed. We love you.

A celebration will be held at a later date when everything calms down and we are able to have gatherings.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the East County Senior Center, 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe Wa. 98272

August 16, 1946 - July 8, 2020