Dad was born December 29, 1938 in Snohomish, WA, to John and Bernice Snyder. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in February, he passed away February 26, 2019 at his home in Dayton, WA. Dad was well respected in the logging/trucking industry all his life in Snohomish and Clallam Counties. He was a jack of all trades, a master of them all! Dad adored his wife and was a good Dad. He willed be missed forever by his wife, Bonnie of Dayton; his daughter, Lissa (Tom), sons, Randy, Garry (Anne), Les (June), Dennis and Kevin (Jason) as well as his brother, Gary (Karen) and sisters, Cathy, Mary and Patty. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandkids and his dog, Sammy. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; sons, Lonn and Michael. Mom and us kids all were able to be with him at home everyday to help him through his final days. He was very well cared for and loved. At Dad's request there will not be a service, his ashes have been brought home to his wife, Bonnie. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019

