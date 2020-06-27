On Friday, June the 12th of 2020, Michael Lynn Mootz passed away at the age of 70. Mike was born on November 23rd, 1949 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. As a young man, Mike moved to Everett, Washington and began a long career with Boeing. He greatly enjoyed cars and motorcycles, movies, and music. Mike was a tremendous father who had a memorable wit, an infectious grin, and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Minnie Mootz (Moe), and siblings Betty Pfeifer, Janice Bertsch, Cheryl Jones, Joanie Janzen, Irene Englehart, Arlen Mootz, and Douglas Mootz. He is succeeded by his daughter Dawn Convery, his daughter Kelly (Shawn) Mootz, his daughter Cory (Lee) Mootz, his son Matthew (Zari) Mootz, his granddaughter Kylie Convery, his grandson Austin Convery, his brother Buddy (Kay) Mootz, his sister Judy Stewart, and his sister Mavis (Jerry) Janzen. He is also survived by many loved extended family members, and many dear friends. He will be laid to rest in the Devil's Lake Cemetery, although the date is yet to be determined. November 23, 1949 - June 12, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store