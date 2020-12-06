When remembering Mike many words come to my mind: Explorer. Adventurer. Fun loving. Intelligent.

His love of the outdoors took him hiking, camping, and hunting in many areas of Eastern WA. He travelled to Alaska for hunting trips in the Mt. McKinley area. He attended University of Washington and turned out for crew, which required intense training, physical strain and a tough mind to be a successful rower. Michael led as a coxswain. His higher education was interrupted with a move to Colorado for a couple of years where he worked as a retail manager. His free time found him riding motorcycles with friends and exploring the back country. Upon returning to Washington Mike completed diesel mechanic school in Bellingham followed by work on earth moving equipment and cranes. But being the explorer and adventurer, he made plans and traveled to Nepal to climb Mt. Everest. While there Mike spent time on the fishing boats as well. Then, at another point, his love of hiking and adventure drew him to a successful climb to the top of Mt. Rainier. His capabilities enabled him to draw up plans and build his own three level home in Snoqualmie. During that time he met and married the love of his life, Linda, a CPA from Bellevue. Continuing his higher education he graduated from Seattle University with a major in finance. In retirement, Mike and Linda moved to Lewiston ID. He loved his grandkids and being called grandpa.

There is much more to this man whom we love; the stories of his childhood, adventures and accomplishments. Mike encompassed many things: Capable. Strong. Overcomer. Open hearted. Great smile. Loved deeply.

Michael is survived by his wife, Linda, his stepson, grandkids, two siblings, father, an aunt and cousins.

Michael "Mike" R. Peterson