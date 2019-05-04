Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Richard Woeck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

January 21, 1956 - May 1, 2019 Michael Richard Woeck of Brier, WA was born on January 21, 1956 to Carolyn and Richard Woeck. After fighting a courageous battle with Mesothelioma, he passed away on May 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mike will forever be remembered for his passion in every aspect of his life. From his loving marriage of 25 years with wife, Carrie Anne Woeck - who lost her battle with cancer in July - to his career as a Project Manager, where he refused to take a single sick day in over 10 years. He was a devoted father to his son, Andrew Woeck; daughters, Erin Shannon and Dana Giaconi; grandfather to Braeden, Noah, Jacob, Reece, Will, and Grace; and loving brother to Dani and Kathy. Michael was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and avid fisherman - and above all else, a perfect example of who a man should strive to be. "If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them." Michael will be laid to rest at Abbey View Cemetery in Brier, WA on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation,



Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 4, 2019

