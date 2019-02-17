Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael Roland "Mick" Harrison Michael Roland "Mick" Harrison, son of Arnold and Claudine Harrison, left this earth on February 11, 2019. A 1961 graduate of Meridian High School, Mick was a gifted athlete in basketball, receiving an athletic scholarship to Olympic College. He was drafted into the U.S. Army Infantry in 1965 and served through 1967 as a member of the Big Red One. Mick was a Sharpshooter and survived a life-altering tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his discharge, Mick attended the UW where he met and married Diane Kvinsland Harrison. Together they gave life to son, Patrick and daughters, Heidi and Hilary. Mick was crazy about his babies, including their six strapping grandsons. Mick was a devoted Bompa who shared his love of Slurpees with his boys. Mick became a business owner and was the brains and brawn behind M. R. Harrison Roofing for 35 years. There was never a more hard-working man. In his later years Mick worked in Property Management in the Marysville, WA area. Mick was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Patrick Harrison; siblings, Noel (Florence) Harrison, Lois (John) Reitman, Joe (Jeanine) Harrison and Nina Hasenoehrl. Mick is survived by his two beloved daughters, Heidi (Chris) Rush and Hilary (Scott) Conyers and their children Jared, Silas, Ian Rush and Chase, Austin and Blake Conyers; the loving mother and grandmother of his children and grandsons, Diane Kvinsland Harrison; brother, John (Sharon) Harrison and many Harrison nieces and nephews, friend and brother-in-law, Davey Kvinsland and the Kvinsland family; companion Sonja Martin and her family; and his beloved dog, Oreo. Mick blessed us all with his easy-going nature, his wit, and kind generous heart. Mick was always a phone call away to lend a helping hand and will forever remain a Super Hero to his two daughters. There will be a private family service. Please share your thoughts and memories of Michael "Mick" Harrison online at



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 17, 2019

