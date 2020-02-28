Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael S. Melton. View Sign Service Information Service 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM Faith Lutheran church Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Steven Melton Michael Steven Melton, age 63, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home in Everett, WA. He was born on March 23, 1956 in Salisbury, NC to Doris Hederich and Lee Vance Melton. He was married to Debra Lyn Gallipo on December 18, 1973 at Faith Lutheran church in Everett. Together they had two children, son, Michael Richard Melton and daughter, Christina Dennise Powell. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was a hard worker and worked as a plumber for J, G, and S Plumbing for 20 years. He also worked in the construction field for Roofing Specialists with several of his brothers. He was loved by many and will be missed tremendously. He is survived by his mother, Doris Hederich; wife, Debie Melton; son, Michael Richard Melton, daughter, Christina Powell, daughter-in-law, Jodi Tautfest, son-in-law, BJ Powell; three grandchildren, Desiree Melton, Madison Melton, Jayden Powell, and one great grandson, Karsen Baker; three brothers, two sisters and their spouses: Bobby and Darcy Melton, Jimmy and Terri Melton, Johnny and Sissy Marker, Kathy Melton, Barbara and Bob Fox, and Beth Marker; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He has joined those that preceded him: grandparents, Virginia and Ulas Mease; father, L.V. Melton, mother and father in-law, Jay and Evie Gallipo; brothers, Larry Melton, Bruce Melton, Kenny Melton, Ernest Marker and cousin Keith Jones. Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Faith Lutheran church from 11:30am - 2:30pm. We'd like to thank Faith Lutheran Church and show our support by asking any donations be made directly to the church



Michael Steven Melton Michael Steven Melton, age 63, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home in Everett, WA. He was born on March 23, 1956 in Salisbury, NC to Doris Hederich and Lee Vance Melton. He was married to Debra Lyn Gallipo on December 18, 1973 at Faith Lutheran church in Everett. Together they had two children, son, Michael Richard Melton and daughter, Christina Dennise Powell. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was a hard worker and worked as a plumber for J, G, and S Plumbing for 20 years. He also worked in the construction field for Roofing Specialists with several of his brothers. He was loved by many and will be missed tremendously. He is survived by his mother, Doris Hederich; wife, Debie Melton; son, Michael Richard Melton, daughter, Christina Powell, daughter-in-law, Jodi Tautfest, son-in-law, BJ Powell; three grandchildren, Desiree Melton, Madison Melton, Jayden Powell, and one great grandson, Karsen Baker; three brothers, two sisters and their spouses: Bobby and Darcy Melton, Jimmy and Terri Melton, Johnny and Sissy Marker, Kathy Melton, Barbara and Bob Fox, and Beth Marker; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He has joined those that preceded him: grandparents, Virginia and Ulas Mease; father, L.V. Melton, mother and father in-law, Jay and Evie Gallipo; brothers, Larry Melton, Bruce Melton, Kenny Melton, Ernest Marker and cousin Keith Jones. Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Faith Lutheran church from 11:30am - 2:30pm. We'd like to thank Faith Lutheran Church and show our support by asking any donations be made directly to the church Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close