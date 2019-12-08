Guest Book View Sign Service Information Keith & Keith Funeral Home 902 West Yakima Ave Yakima , WA 98902 (509)-453-9155 Send Flowers Obituary

Dec. 22, 1947 – Dec. 3, 2019 Michael 'Mike' Sam Ferri, born December 22, 1947 in Yakima, WA, to the late Luciana del Rosso Ferri and the late Salvador 'Sam' Louis Ferri, passed away at age 71 on December 3, 2019 in Everett, WA. Mike attended Marquette High School in Yakima and Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA. Mike enjoyed a fulfilling career with the US Postal Service and retired in 2004 after 36 years, ending his career as Postmaster of Marysville, WA. Mike and Elaine made their home in Marysville and would have celebrated 39 years of marriage in January. Mike enjoyed volunteering and held leadership roles in numerous philanthropic organizations, including the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association and Kiwanis Club of Marysville. Mike was generous beyond measure. He was a kind and compassionate soul that loved giving back to the community. He was truly beloved by all that met him. Mike enjoyed good music, good food, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. He especially loved sharing a homemade Italian meal with those he loved, while listening to Sinatra. He played a wicked card game, dominated at anything trivia related, and was known for his enduring wisdom and sharp wit. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine; brothers, John (Kathy) Ferri, Tony (Brenda) Ferri; daughters, Tracie (Rick) Wurlitzer, Trina (Chris) Wagenblast, and Tiffany Gentry; grandchildren, Chelsea and Braden Wurlitzer, Hannah and Rachel Wagenblast; cousins, Beverly Arralde, Albert (Kay) Maletta Jr. and Mary Kay (Jamil) Anabtawi; nieces, Luciana (Cody) Chester, Serafina Ferri, Anna (Albert) Puchany and extended family whom he loved deeply. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in Michael's name to the Kiwanis Club Foundation of Marysville, WA, P.O. Box 101, Marysville, WA 98270. A memorial service honoring Mike will be held in Yakima on December 27, 2019 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W Yakima Ave, at 2pm. A celebration of life will be held in Marysville at a later date in the spring.



Dec. 22, 1947 – Dec. 3, 2019 Michael 'Mike' Sam Ferri, born December 22, 1947 in Yakima, WA, to the late Luciana del Rosso Ferri and the late Salvador 'Sam' Louis Ferri, passed away at age 71 on December 3, 2019 in Everett, WA. Mike attended Marquette High School in Yakima and Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA. Mike enjoyed a fulfilling career with the US Postal Service and retired in 2004 after 36 years, ending his career as Postmaster of Marysville, WA. Mike and Elaine made their home in Marysville and would have celebrated 39 years of marriage in January. Mike enjoyed volunteering and held leadership roles in numerous philanthropic organizations, including the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association and Kiwanis Club of Marysville. Mike was generous beyond measure. He was a kind and compassionate soul that loved giving back to the community. He was truly beloved by all that met him. Mike enjoyed good music, good food, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. He especially loved sharing a homemade Italian meal with those he loved, while listening to Sinatra. He played a wicked card game, dominated at anything trivia related, and was known for his enduring wisdom and sharp wit. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine; brothers, John (Kathy) Ferri, Tony (Brenda) Ferri; daughters, Tracie (Rick) Wurlitzer, Trina (Chris) Wagenblast, and Tiffany Gentry; grandchildren, Chelsea and Braden Wurlitzer, Hannah and Rachel Wagenblast; cousins, Beverly Arralde, Albert (Kay) Maletta Jr. and Mary Kay (Jamil) Anabtawi; nieces, Luciana (Cody) Chester, Serafina Ferri, Anna (Albert) Puchany and extended family whom he loved deeply. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in Michael's name to the Kiwanis Club Foundation of Marysville, WA, P.O. Box 101, Marysville, WA 98270. A memorial service honoring Mike will be held in Yakima on December 27, 2019 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W Yakima Ave, at 2pm. A celebration of life will be held in Marysville at a later date in the spring. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close