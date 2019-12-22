Michael Swanson of Everett, WA passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 77 years. He is survived by his three children, Laura Swanson, Grant Howells, and Stephanie Holmberg. Michael entered the Army in October 1962 where he received Advanced Military Police Training. He graduated from Western Washington University in 1975 with a BA in Education. Michael loved the outdoors, camping in Canada and sailing the San Juan islands. Michael was loved and will be missed.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 22, 2019