Michael Swanson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Swanson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Swanson of Everett, WA passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 77 years. He is survived by his three children, Laura Swanson, Grant Howells, and Stephanie Holmberg. Michael entered the Army in October 1962 where he received Advanced Military Police Training. He graduated from Western Washington University in 1975 with a BA in Education. Michael loved the outdoors, camping in Canada and sailing the San Juan islands. Michael was loved and will be missed.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.