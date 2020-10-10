1/1
Michael Taylor
1957 - 2020
Michael "Mike" Taylor of Monroe, WA died suddenly on September 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Regina Taylor; his eight children, James Taylor, Donovan (Catherine Jones) Taylor, Deborah (David) Owens, Kathleen Taylor, Jennifer Taylor, Colleen (Gio) Del Valle, Christopher (Mikel) Taylor, and Kenneth Taylor; his 11 grandchildren; his mom, June Taylor; and two sisters, Cheri (Eldon) Bartelheimer and Susie (Russ) Edwards.

Open House from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on October 11, 2020 at Mountainview Christian Fellowship, 320 6th St. Sultan, WA 98294. Live-stream of private service at 3pm: bit.ly/michael_taylor

Family and friends may sign the Sacred Moment guestbook at: www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries-archive/michael-taylor

January 19, 1957 - September 28, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
