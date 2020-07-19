1/
Michael Tow
1956 - 2020
Michael Thomas Tow was born to Thomas J and Molly Ann (Madsen) Tow. Tom was in the Navy and the family moved several times before returning to Washington State, where Mike graduated from Sehome High School in 1975.

He tried out several careers before realizing his dream of becoming a police officer, joining the Granite Falls Police department. He retired in 2011 as a Sergeant and then joined the Security department at Kemper Development Company. Over next 9 years, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant.

Mike is survived by his siblings Brian (Donna) Tow, Susan Tow, Greg (Carolyn) Tow and much loved nephew Aaron J Tow. We will all miss our "big bother".

The family plans a private celebration of life later this summer.

December 5, 1956 - July 1, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
