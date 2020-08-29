Michael L. Walsh

1953-2020

Michael Walsh, the son of Wallace (deceased) and Donna Walsh, passed away.

Mike was severely injured in 1975 in a motor vehicle accident. The Snohomish Chalet, Mikes home, was dedicated to people with brain injuries allowing many families to find help and understanding.

He loved a challenge and because of his disability he became an inspiration to his mother and father who were involved as the founders of the Washington State Brain Injury Association and The National Brain Injury Association to help support other families around the country.

As a young man, Mike liked to fish. He liked sports and was always competitive where he accepted dares and challenges highlighting his propensity to make his own decisions.

Mikes serious side took backseat to a great sense of humor. He loved to play practical jokes and see people laugh. He enjoyed being a prankster pushing the envelope of naughty.

He remained knowledgeable about many things. He read the newspaper daily to keep current. He was set in his ways; if he wanted something done a certain way he would be persistent until the task was done to his satisfaction. He engaged life with the Walsh family creed "Down But Not Dead". Mike had an ability to think things out and recommend possible solutions.

His artistic side loved colors and listening to music. He felt music always had a spiritual effect or a message. He strongly disliked someone telling him to do something he didn't want to do.

He is survived by his mother, Donna, brothers Jay and Chris (Carol), Nieces Sarah Scarfo (Geoff) and Heather Walsh, great niece Rowan Walsh and many loving cousins.

Mike's family and community were his greatest supporters. Mike made a difference in this world. He wrote "My life is like a plastic flower looking out of the window to real flowers."

The Walsh family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Snohomish Chalet who provided him with loving care for 45 years.

No services will be held. Contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

July 26, 2020