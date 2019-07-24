August 20, 1951 - July 10, 2019 Michael Wayne Walsh (Mick) passed away July 10, 2019 at 67, surrounded by his loving family. Mick was born in Everett, WA on August 20, 1951 to Michael J. Walsh and Doris L. Walsh (Rutherford). He was a former Marine and worked at Lake Stevens School District for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Carla, Doug and Terry. Michael is survived by his son, Kellen (Kellen's mom, Bernadette); grandson, Kameron; brothers, Rick and Steve (Lani); and sister, Margo. Mick loved his family and had a huge heart, willing to help his family and friends whenever he could. Mick was also caregiver for his mom and brother. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Walter E. Hall, Everett.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 24, 2019