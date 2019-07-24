Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Wayne (Mick) Walsh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 20, 1951 - July 10, 2019 Michael Wayne Walsh (Mick) passed away July 10, 2019 at 67, surrounded by his loving family. Mick was born in Everett, WA on August 20, 1951 to Michael J. Walsh and Doris L. Walsh (Rutherford). He was a former Marine and worked at Lake Stevens School District for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Carla, Doug and Terry. Michael is survived by his son, Kellen (Kellen's mom, Bernadette); grandson, Kameron; brothers, Rick and Steve (Lani); and sister, Margo. Mick loved his family and had a huge heart, willing to help his family and friends whenever he could. Mick was also caregiver for his mom and brother. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Walter E. Hall, Everett.



August 20, 1951 - July 10, 2019 Michael Wayne Walsh (Mick) passed away July 10, 2019 at 67, surrounded by his loving family. Mick was born in Everett, WA on August 20, 1951 to Michael J. Walsh and Doris L. Walsh (Rutherford). He was a former Marine and worked at Lake Stevens School District for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Carla, Doug and Terry. Michael is survived by his son, Kellen (Kellen's mom, Bernadette); grandson, Kameron; brothers, Rick and Steve (Lani); and sister, Margo. Mick loved his family and had a huge heart, willing to help his family and friends whenever he could. Mick was also caregiver for his mom and brother. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Walter E. Hall, Everett. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close