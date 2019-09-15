Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Zane Ingalls. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Fire Station 51 304 Alder Street Sultan , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary





July 19, 1942 - September 9, 2019 Michael Zane Ingalls, 77, aka Mike, Honey, Dad, Uncle, Grandpa, and Captain Underpants, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Born July 19, 1942 to Robert Zane Ingalls and Sally Rose Davis in Seattle, Mike grew up split between city times in Seattle and working at dairy farms in Bellingham, WA, where he had to endure walking from his home to the farm five miles away, in the snow with bare feet, where unexplainably it was uphill both ways. He loved the outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing, or horseback riding. Mike was drafted out of high school and served in the Vietnam War as a tech sergeant and special operator (telephone, that is) overseas. Once out, he took his newly acquired telephone infrastructure and equipment skills to work for General Telephone in Everett, WA, where he managed large infrastructure projects, such as the Boeing 747 plant near Paine Field. In 1975, Mike changed professions to become Vice President and General Manager of Silverbow Honey Company in Snohomish, WA, a honey packing business that began an impressive career of making great friends, travelling the world, and leading an industry to new relevance and heights. In 1982, with the help of his future wife, Berdene, he founded Pure Foods, Inc. in Sultan, WA where he became also a wonderful employer and commerce leader in the town of Sultan for almost 30 years. On June 22, 1984, Mike married the love of his life, Berdene, in Monroe, WA, bringing together into one family her children, Bill and Debra with his boys, Dustin and Derek. Together they lived a life of love, giving, and shared passions such as travel, art, Jimmy Buffet concerts, vacations in Hawaii, Eagles, Abba, big breakfasts, and family. Mike loved people – he loved helping, he adored teaching, he enjoyed serving, and he loved conversation. Long conversation. Whether in his role as NRA gun safety course instructor, volunteer firefighter, fire commissioner, or occasional participant in AA, he loved to be at the center of community. He had a story for everyone and advice for all who would listen, with change to spare for those who would not. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Robert Zane Ingalls; his mother, Sally Feenstra; his brothers, David Ingalls and Henry Feenstra; as well as his paternal uncle, Dick Ingalls. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Berdene Ingalls; brother, Dale Ingalls (Tina); sister, Denise Ingalls-Knott (Robert), sons, Dustin (Michelle) and Derek Ingalls (Joy); stepson, Bill Greenfield (Karen); stepdaughter, Debi Nicholson (Brian); and blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A celebration of life, in the style of Mike's ultra casual 'not a big deal' way, will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at Fire Station 51 – 304 Alder Street, Sultan, WA. In lieu of flowers or memoriam, the family asks that you simply engage a stranger, smile, and pay it forward. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 15, 2019

