Michelle Joanne Panasuk Niesen, age 77, went home to her Lord and Savior on May 3, 2020 in the presence of her daughters. Michelle was born in New York and moved to Everett at a young age. She attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Everett High School. She loved to maintain her longstanding friendships by meeting the girls for lunch. Michelle was active in the Camp Fire Girls and received their highest honor as the torch bearer in the National Social Leadership. Every summer she looked forward to her time at camp Killoqua. She married her Navy sailor, Richard Niesen Jr. who proceeded her in death in 2019. She was a dedicated Scott Paper Company employee and retired from the company after 35 years of service where she developed lifelong friendships. Michelle loved football and was an avid Seahawks fan. She always looked forward to camping at lake Roosevelt with her gang of friends, enjoyed spending time with her bowling team and traveling to Mexico with friends and sister. First and foremost, mom was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother also known as GG. She loved her family and passed on her strong family values and work ethic to each one of us. She always told us "If you can't say something nice about a somebody, don't say anything at all". Michelle is survived by her sister, Sandy Brown; two daughters and son in laws, Michelle and Shane Myers, Chris and Kevin O'Hara; four grandsons and spouses, Dana and Alyssa Myers, Mason and Krystal Myers, Ben and Sam O'Hara; and six great grandchildren; along with six nieces and nephews. No services will be held due to the Corona virus restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her name to Saint Jude's Children's hospital or Everett Providence Cancer Center.