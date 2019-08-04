Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Lyon. View Sign Service Information Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial 16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD SEATAC , WA 98188 (206)-242-1787 Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle was born July 15, 1963 in Clarinda, Iowa to parents Karen and Carroll Olsen. She joined brothers Mike and Doug at home; her sister, Rena arrived later to complete their family. Michelle grew up on a Polled Hereford farm near Minden, Iowa and graduated from Tri-Center High School. She was active in the Minden Peppy Cloverettes 4-H club and the Minden United Church of Christ. She took piano lessons with Mrs. Potter for 10 years and could be counted on for Sunday worship or for high school musical accompaniment. Michelle graduated from the University of Iowa School of Pharmacy in 1986. Upon graduation, she joined the Peace Corps and served in the Gambia, West Africa for two years. She taught secondary level English and enjoyed her host family immensely in spite of nearly falling into the latrine her first night there, due to worn out floorboards. After the Peace Corps, Michelle moved back to Minden briefly and worked at Lehan Pharmacy. She heard that Seattle was quite livable so she got a job at Payless Drug and moved west. While working at Payless, Michelle met Bradley Lyon and they enjoyed many outdoor adventures together, most notably camping and hiking. They married on July 31, 1993, and moved to Bothell, Washington the same year. Following Payless, Michelle went to work at Virginia Mason where she continued to work until her death. In her 20-plus year career at Virginia Mason, she touched countless lives and built a second family amongst patients and fellow employees. She was proud of her work, and her commitment never wavered. In November of 2000, Michelle and Brad welcomed daughter, Reed into their lives, who brought much joy and happiness to the family. Michelle was a devoted mother who took great pleasure in watching her daughter grow and thrive. Michelle had a passion for hiking and nature, and she spent many weekends deep in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. She also had a special place in her heart for the California Redwoods. The final hike of Michelle's life was an ascent up Mt. St. Helens on May 22, 2019. Michelle will be deeply missed by husband, Brad, daughter, Reed; parents, Karen and Carroll Olsen, brother, Mike Olsen (children Matt, Jessica) and Mike's partner, Debbie Sharp, brother, Doug Olsen, sister, Rena (Doug) Holman (children, Paige, Sam, Preston), brother-in-law, Mark Lyon (children, Leslie and Joe), and Mark's partner, Theresa Hurley, and many aunts and cousins. Michelle was preceded into death by her grandparents, and her mother and father-in-law, Marianne and Mike Lyon. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Bonney Watson, 16445 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188 Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019

