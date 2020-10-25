Michael Lon Fisher, 67, of Marysville, Washington, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the presence of his loving wife of almost 50 years. Mike was born on March 13, 1953, in Sacramento, CA. From a young age he thoroughly enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid sportsman his entire life. He owned an automotive repair shop for most of his adult life, was a brilliant technician, had a very generous heart, and loved to minister his gifts to others. He especially delighted in time with his family. Now he is enjoying perfect joy with His Savior and we look forward to the day when we shall reunite with him again. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Sally; daughter Heather (Dallas); son Christopher (Rebecca), and grandchildren Isaiah, Emily, Ashley, Elizabeth, Aurora, and Helena. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to: Grace Academy 8521 67th Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270

March 13, 1953 - October 15, 2020