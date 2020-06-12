Gilchrest In loving memory of Michael Scott Gilchrest. Son of Patrick and Donna Gilchrest. Michael was preceded in death by his father who passed on October 29, 2019. Michael is survived by his mother Donna Gilchrest, his grandmother Patricia Newman and his older brother Adam Malisheski and his wife, Ginger. He is also survived by his Aunt Gail Erickson, Uncle Dean Erickson, cousins Ryan and Kyle Erickson, and Erin and Lani Gilchrest.



Michael was a musician, and was the drummer for the band Cryptamnesia. He is missed dearly by his fellow band members. He loved his music and collections of anime and gaming systems. We miss you dearly son. We will miss your big smile and tender heart. You took a piece of our hearts with you. We all love you.



November 18, 1985 - June 3, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store