We have never stopped missing you Mike but today we are missing you even more because it is your birthday. How great it would be if we could be together; to laugh and love and celebrate this day. Not a day goes by when we don't think of you, miss you, love you. Happy Birthday in Heaven son. Love, Dad and Mom Mike Kallstrom 7/19/1978 - 4/11/2004



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store