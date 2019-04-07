Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike R. Ashworth. View Sign

Mike Richard Ashworth Feb. 19, 1975 ~ March 29, 2019 Mike "Utah" Ashworth passed away in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 5. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and attended Cypress High School in Magma, Utah. His favorite activities during those years were camping and fishing in the mountains. At age 11, he was riding dune buggies with his mom in the snowy mountains of Utah. Mike moved to Washington State in 1991, and attended training in plumbing and pipefitting, and later began work in construction. The loves of his life were motorcycles and family. He was always a rabid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, much to the chagrin of his Seahawk buddies. His life changed forever when he married his wife Suzanne on July 4, 2010. He leaves Suzie and four boys, from oldest to youngest: Kai, Justin, Hunter, and Jax. Mike taught his older boys firearm safety and archery. He is also survived by his parents, Dave and Barbara Mitchell, three brothers and a sister, and numerous other relatives. Mike elected to be an organ donor, and he donated to save and improve the lives of many others. A potluck celebration of his life will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Granite Falls Eagles Club, 402 N. Granite Ave, Granite Falls. It will be preceded by a motorcycle convoy honoring our brother and his life.





Mike Richard Ashworth Feb. 19, 1975 ~ March 29, 2019 Mike "Utah" Ashworth passed away in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 5. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and attended Cypress High School in Magma, Utah. His favorite activities during those years were camping and fishing in the mountains. At age 11, he was riding dune buggies with his mom in the snowy mountains of Utah. Mike moved to Washington State in 1991, and attended training in plumbing and pipefitting, and later began work in construction. The loves of his life were motorcycles and family. He was always a rabid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, much to the chagrin of his Seahawk buddies. His life changed forever when he married his wife Suzanne on July 4, 2010. He leaves Suzie and four boys, from oldest to youngest: Kai, Justin, Hunter, and Jax. Mike taught his older boys firearm safety and archery. He is also survived by his parents, Dave and Barbara Mitchell, three brothers and a sister, and numerous other relatives. Mike elected to be an organ donor, and he donated to save and improve the lives of many others. A potluck celebration of his life will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Granite Falls Eagles Club, 402 N. Granite Ave, Granite Falls. It will be preceded by a motorcycle convoy honoring our brother and his life. Funeral Home Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery

4504 Broadway

Everett , WA 98203

(425) 252-2244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close