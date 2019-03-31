Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mikell J. Hoag. View Sign

Mikell Joan Hogan Hoag On Tuesday March 26, 2019 Myke Hoag, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend passed from this life at the age of 83. Born November 23, 1935 in little Ripon, CA, she was raised in San Francisco, the Philippines and Los Angeles where she graduated from St Mary's Academy in 1954. On November 17, 1956 she married Charles Hoag. They raised one son, Tom, and two daughters, Susan and Megan. Myke loved life and was known for her kindness and beaming smile. She doted on her children and grand-children. Myke loved to travel and shop. She enjoyed celebrating all holidays by cooking, baking and making all get-togethers special for the whole family. Christmas cookies with her kids and grandkids was a seasonal favorite. For everyone's birthday she made an extra special fuss with dinner, cake and showers of gifts. Myke was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille, and father, Joe, beloved step-father, "Pete"; her loving husband, Charlie; sister, Patsy, and both daughters, Susan and Megan. She is survived by her brother, John and sister-in-law, Jan; son, Tom and daughter-in-law, Jessy; five grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral will be held at 2pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Greenhills Cemetery on Gardner Rd, Burlington, WA. Memorial from 5-7pm at the home of Tom and Jessy Hoag, Mukilteo, WA.



Mikell Joan Hogan Hoag On Tuesday March 26, 2019 Myke Hoag, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend passed from this life at the age of 83. Born November 23, 1935 in little Ripon, CA, she was raised in San Francisco, the Philippines and Los Angeles where she graduated from St Mary's Academy in 1954. On November 17, 1956 she married Charles Hoag. They raised one son, Tom, and two daughters, Susan and Megan. Myke loved life and was known for her kindness and beaming smile. She doted on her children and grand-children. Myke loved to travel and shop. She enjoyed celebrating all holidays by cooking, baking and making all get-togethers special for the whole family. Christmas cookies with her kids and grandkids was a seasonal favorite. For everyone's birthday she made an extra special fuss with dinner, cake and showers of gifts. Myke was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille, and father, Joe, beloved step-father, "Pete"; her loving husband, Charlie; sister, Patsy, and both daughters, Susan and Megan. She is survived by her brother, John and sister-in-law, Jan; son, Tom and daughter-in-law, Jessy; five grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral will be held at 2pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Greenhills Cemetery on Gardner Rd, Burlington, WA. Memorial from 5-7pm at the home of Tom and Jessy Hoag, Mukilteo, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close