Dec. 5, 1977 to Dec. 29, 2019 Mila was an amazing lady. She had a zest for life and a fortitude the was admirable. Though she was a single mom, she forged a life for her son filled with love, open communication, and laughter. Her courage was exemplary in the face of health issues, as well as in life. She always had a way of landing on the side of positivity no matter what curve balls life threw at her. An admirable lady, mother, sister and friend, she will truly be missed by all! Love, hugs and kisses from Armani, Alita, Anthony and Myra and everyone you have blessed with you presence! Services will be on Saturday, January, 4, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA 98203. Visitation will be at 12:30pm, Funeral Service at 1pm and Remembrance at 2pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 4, 2020