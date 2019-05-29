Mildred Ann King Mildred Ann King, 79, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, WA, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Mildred was born in Seattle, WA, on July 26, 1939, the daughter of Arthur and Mildred Todd. Mildred is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Robert King; two daughters, Deborah Coggins and husband, Dale and Donna King; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Robby, Angie, Natasha, Stephen, Jessica, Brian and Madison and six great-grandchildren, Bow, Athena, Eli, Trey, Jaklyn and Jaelynn; sister, Kay Larrabee (Hurley) of Thorndike, ME; two brothers, Mike Todd of Kenai, AK, and Paul Todd (Margaret) of Ferndale, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Cynthia 'Sindy' King. At her request there will be no services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Mildred and at lemleychapel.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 29, 2019