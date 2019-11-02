Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Catherine Beck. View Sign Service Information Solie Funeral Home and Crematory 3301 Colby Ave. Everett , WA 98201 (425)-252-5159 Send Flowers Obituary

April 3, 1926 - October 25, 2019 Mildred Catherine Beck (known as Patsy by most) passed away suddenly due to heart and respiratory problems on October 25, 2019 in Everett, WA at the age of 93. She was born on April 3, 1926 in Everett, WA to Ray Harvey McGill and Adeline (Goerlich) McGill. Her father passed away when Patsy was a young girl which created hardships as she grew up. She dropped out of school to help support the family. Her mother eventually was remarried to Louis Marshall. Her siblings (all of which are deceased) were Charles, Pauline and Robert. Patsy eventually left home to work in a boarding house in Northeast Everett. It is here where she met her future husband, Harold, and they were married for almost 50 years, before Harold passed away in 1992. During their marriage, they raised four sons on a small farm located south of Lowell, WA. Their home became known for the huge gardens they raised every year that fed the family as well as many relatives and friends. Patsy needed lots of help in the home, so the sons learned the arts of canning, cooking, baking, laundering, sewing, embroidering, knitting and other household chores. And of course there were outdoor chores to be completed to include: barn cleaning, milking, feeding animals, planting, chopping wood, constant machinery repairs, etc. After her husband passed away, Patsy returned to school and received her high school degree through classes at Everett Community College. She, along with her children, was very proud of her accomplishment. To keep busy, Patsy also worked in several health care and assisted living facilities where she met numerous friends. Patsy remained on the farm for about 60 years before moving to a new home in Granite Falls, WA. Eventually she moved to an assisted living facility in Arlington, WA and on to a facility in Granite Falls. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings. Her survivors include Harold Jr. (Lynn), Jim (Vicki), Art (Barb) and Harvey (Gincy); as well as her grandchildren, Bonnie Barkatt, Darrell (Holly) Beck, Raechelle (Chris) Vickery, Jodie (Dennis) Caldwell, Steve Beck and numerous great-grandchildren. She loved us all as we loved her. She will be deeply missed however never forgotten. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at from 11:00 a.m. until noon at Solie Funeral Home in Everett. Funeral services will be conducted for Patsy at the Cypress Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A celebration of Patsy's life will be held immediately after at Harvey and Gincy Beck's home in Granite Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to in remembrance of Patsy.



April 3, 1926 - October 25, 2019 Mildred Catherine Beck (known as Patsy by most) passed away suddenly due to heart and respiratory problems on October 25, 2019 in Everett, WA at the age of 93. She was born on April 3, 1926 in Everett, WA to Ray Harvey McGill and Adeline (Goerlich) McGill. Her father passed away when Patsy was a young girl which created hardships as she grew up. She dropped out of school to help support the family. Her mother eventually was remarried to Louis Marshall. Her siblings (all of which are deceased) were Charles, Pauline and Robert. Patsy eventually left home to work in a boarding house in Northeast Everett. It is here where she met her future husband, Harold, and they were married for almost 50 years, before Harold passed away in 1992. During their marriage, they raised four sons on a small farm located south of Lowell, WA. Their home became known for the huge gardens they raised every year that fed the family as well as many relatives and friends. Patsy needed lots of help in the home, so the sons learned the arts of canning, cooking, baking, laundering, sewing, embroidering, knitting and other household chores. And of course there were outdoor chores to be completed to include: barn cleaning, milking, feeding animals, planting, chopping wood, constant machinery repairs, etc. After her husband passed away, Patsy returned to school and received her high school degree through classes at Everett Community College. She, along with her children, was very proud of her accomplishment. To keep busy, Patsy also worked in several health care and assisted living facilities where she met numerous friends. Patsy remained on the farm for about 60 years before moving to a new home in Granite Falls, WA. Eventually she moved to an assisted living facility in Arlington, WA and on to a facility in Granite Falls. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings. Her survivors include Harold Jr. (Lynn), Jim (Vicki), Art (Barb) and Harvey (Gincy); as well as her grandchildren, Bonnie Barkatt, Darrell (Holly) Beck, Raechelle (Chris) Vickery, Jodie (Dennis) Caldwell, Steve Beck and numerous great-grandchildren. She loved us all as we loved her. She will be deeply missed however never forgotten. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at from 11:00 a.m. until noon at Solie Funeral Home in Everett. Funeral services will be conducted for Patsy at the Cypress Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A celebration of Patsy's life will be held immediately after at Harvey and Gincy Beck's home in Granite Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to in remembrance of Patsy. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations