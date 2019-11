April 3, 1926 - October 25, 2019 Mildred Catherine Beck (known as Patsy by most) passed away suddenly due to heart and respiratory problems on October 25, 2019 in Everett, WA at the age of 93. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at from 11:00 a.m. until noon at Solie Funeral Home in Everett. Funeral services will be conducted for Patsy at the Cypress Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A celebration of Patsy's life will be held immediately after at Harvey and Gincy Beck's home in Granite Falls.